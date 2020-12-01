Stacey Solomon stunned by Mrs Hinch's big Christmas reveal

Mrs Hinch took to Instagram to reveal her stunning Christmas tree and decorations on Monday, and close friend Stacey Solomon was just as impressed as us.

"OMG the most beautiful tree ever!" she commented, before going on to reference Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie and pet dog Henry who also featured in the image: "And Ron & Hen. Love you all."

Mrs Hinch replied, "And you'll have the most beautiful sleigh ever. We love you lots xx."

The image showed a beautiful tree decorated with silver and white baubles, bows and an angel at the top, while Mrs Hinch has also added statues of reindeer, Santa Claus and elves at either side, and a toy train track framing the bottom of the tree.

Mrs Hinch's Christmas tree

She captioned the photo, "Christmas with the Hinchliffes 2020. And our Hinch tree is up guys. I know this year has been a scary, emotional and confusing one for us all, to say the least, I'm sure I'm not the only one who is 100% ready to see the back of it! I really want you all to know that I am so grateful for you! Sharing your life on Instagram may have its ups and downs, but this year, more so than ever, I feel like we've all pulled through so much. Here's to 2021, let a new, much brighter chapter begin. I love you all. Love from my boys and I."

Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon are close friends

Her fans were also in awe of Mrs Hinch's decorations. One wrote, "This is absolutely beautiful," while another added, "Oh my lordy! This is the cutest pic ever! This needs to be a Christmas card!" and a third concurred, "Just as beautiful as I thought it would be."

And for anyone hoping to recreate Mrs Hinch's décor, she credited each retailer according to the product seen including Bella Bow Fairy for the angel on the tree, Amazon for the train track and Charles Ted Interiors for the toy elves.

