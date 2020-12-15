We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may be just hours until more of the UK heads into tier 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Victoria Beckham has not let that dampen her fashion sense!

The former Spice Girl, who lives in London with her husband David Beckham and their four children, made sure to make quite the style statement on Tuesday wearing a very smart business outfit.

"Nothing beats a classic coat! Making the most of a final day of freedom in some of my favourite #VBAW20 pieces x vb," she captioned the post.

Victoria's choice of coat was a navy double-breasted design in a wool and cotton blend, which is still available to buy in most sizes. The fashion designer, 46, paired it with her white shirt with contrasting red piping and a blue pleated herringbone mini skirt that perfectly matched her jacket.

The fashion designer paired her smart coat with thigh-high leather boots

Victoria finished off her smart office outfit with one of her favourite pairs of daring thigh-high leather boots – which she showed off as she strutted towards the mirror of her dressing room.

"I've talked about these boots a lot, I absolutely love these boots," she told fans, who rushed to compliment her entire outfit.

One commented, "Those boots...I need in my life" and another added: "Ooo can't deny it's a nice coat, very classic."

Double-breasted coat, £1,890, Victoria Beckham

She has previously worn her boots, which are now sold out, for a date night with David. "So, tonight is date night," she said at the end of October.

"I feel like I haven't been out in a very long time so I'm very excited, and I really like this black dress. It's got a very low back - and I hate the word 'sexy', I hate it so much but it does feel very sexy because even though it's quite covered up at the front and has a big dramatic sleeve, it has a very low, sexy back which I love.

"So it feels very, very feminine and it's very light. It's one of my favourites and I'm styling it with this belt... it also looks great without the belt and I have some thigh length boots on."

