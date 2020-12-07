Victoria Beckham stuns fans in incredible plunging neckline dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has rocked one of her favourite plunging dresses in a new video for her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account, and fans are in love!

Talking to the camera about her favourite stocking fillers, the star looked incredible in her keyhole neckline dress - which she teamed with her signature tousled waves and immaculate makeup.

MORE: 10 parenting secrets Victoria and David Beckham swear by

"How VB does stocking fillers. What’s on your wish list this year? Tell us in the comments," she captioned her post, which prompted plenty of responses from fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria rocks her plunging neckline dress

While many chatted about their favourite products from her line, others couldn't resist commenting on VB's look. "Love the outfit Victoria," one wrote, with another adding: "We want that dress you're wearing!"

MORE: Kate Middleton channels Meghan Markle's style with sweet nod

The gorgeous cut-out midi actually comes straight from the runway – the 'Long Sleeve Keyhole Midi Dress in Black' costs £1,490 and features chic blouson sleeves, a body-skimming skirt and that dreamy wavy neckline.

Long Sleeve Keyhole Midi Dress in Black, £1,490, Victoria Beckham

Victoria also showed it off on her main Instagram page back in November, sharing some close-up shots of the daring neckline.

MORE: 17 super stylish party dresses to glam-up in this Christmas - Zoom parties or not!

On Monday, the designer shared another chic outfit with her fans, rocking a bold red midi dress from her collection with a colour-clashing pair of pink heels.

Rocking a red dress on Monday

Sharing a beautiful snap from her hallway on Instagram, she wrote: "All dressed up in #VBPSS21 for a day of festive filming."

She also shared a video of the look on her Instagram Story, telling fans: "So this is one of my favourite dresses from the new pre collection, I love it with this bright pink shoe - it's very festive!"

Wearing her sparkly sequin shirt

And on Sunday, she shocked us all by rocking a full sequin shirt, admitting that she was loving "dressing up again." We bet fans loved the comment from fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, too, who quickly replied: "I need this!!!"