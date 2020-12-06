We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham is getting well and truly into the festive spirit, just take a look at her latest outfit choice for proof!

The former Spice Girls star modelled a deep blue sequin shirt from her own collection in a series of new Instagram photos. In the first snap, the contrasting black collar was visible, while VB opted for a more daring pose in the second photo by unfastening the top buttons to create a plunging neckline.

Planning to have a more low-key Christmas party or Zoom call following the COVID-19 outbreak? Victoria revealed she has the best way to dress down her glam evening look – with jeans!

"What’s more festive than a sequin shirt?! So nice to be getting dressed up again and I love how this VVB piece feels so Christmassy, even when it’s paired with jeans. x vb," she captioned the post.

Fans will be disappointed to hear the shirt was so popular it has already sold out in all sizes. We're keeping our fingers crossed it comes back into stock in time for Christmas or New Year, but in the meantime, fans can get their hands on a similar sequinned mini dress.

Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton was among the first to comment, writing: "I need this!" Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee Nicola Peltz also praised her future mother-in-law, adding: "You’re so beautiful." A third added: "Embrace the festive sparkle! Love this!"

This isn't the first time Victoria has given her followers a look inside her festive wardrobe. Last week, she opted for a glittery lurex knit that can also be dressed up or down.

Sequin mini dress, £495, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

Sharing a video wearing the fitted top on her Instagram Story, the star revealed that she is "obsessed" with the VVB piece, and is looking forward to styling it with tuxedo trousers and a blazer.

Victoria shared some gorgeous selfies in the silver sweater, writing: "Our Dover Street store is back open today, the countdown to Christmas is finally on and I'm feeling so festive in sparkly #VVB. It's time to turn on the VB Christmas lights."

