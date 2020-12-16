Pippa Middleton stuns in skinny jeans as she's spotted following baby reports We love her off-duty outfits!

Pippa Middleton has been pictured out and about in London with her two-year-old son Arthur, following reports that she is pregnant with her second child.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge looked chic as ever in her off-duty look, wearing a pair of black skinny jeans, Penelope Chilvers trainers and her cosy Harris Wharf pea coat.

It comes after Page Six reported that Pippa and her husband James Matthews are expecting a baby in 2021, citing a source close to the family.

In the pictures, published by MailOnline, the mum of one completed her outfit with a classic white polo neck jumper and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, with her brunette hair back in a pretty half-up style.

Pippa's reported pregnancy will have no doubt been special news for Carole and Michael Middleton, who are already grandparents to Pippa's son Arthur, and Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa's beautiful wedding day

George and Charlotte also had starring roles as pageboy and bridesmaid at their aunt Pippa's wedding to hedge fund manager James in Bucklebury in May 2017, when the bride stunned in a lace Giles Deacon gown - and Kate looked elegant as ever in her pink Alexander McQueen midi dress.

Pippa confirmed she was expecting her first child, Arthur, in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine in June 2018, where she spoke about exercising during pregnancy.

Pippa recently posed in front of her Christmas tree at home

She wrote: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my normal 4 to 5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters. So, the journey of pregnancy fitness began. ​​​​​​"

James and Pippa live in a £17million mansion in west London, and Pippa is often spotted strolling with two-year-old Arthur.

