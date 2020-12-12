﻿
Claudia Winkleman wows Strictly semi-final viewers in chic jumpsuit

All eyes were on the stylish Strictly host!

Nichola Murphy

Each week, Claudia Winkleman has stepped out in a dazzling outfit on Strictly Come Dancing, and we already know she's a big fan of a jumpsuit. On Saturday, the host really wowed in a very chic jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. 

As she watched the six remaining couples take to the dancefloor alongside co-host Tess Daly, the TV presenter looked beautiful in a her chic outfit, red Gina shoes and complementing Loel & Co jewellery – an outfit carefully put together by her stylist Sinead McKeefry.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The very modern strapless jumpsuit featured a chevron bodice and tapered trousers. 

Claudia, 48, looked gorgeous with her signature thick fringe framing her eyes and her hair in waves.

Claudia wowed in a very chic jumpsuit

Her stylist Sinead told HELLO! ahead of the 2019 series: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment." She continued: "She knows what she likes. She loves black." 

Claudia shared this snap to her Instagram before the show

Claudia's exact jumpsuit is in the sale:

Haye jumpsuit, now £555, Farfetch

While she has donned several stunning black ensembles (who can forget her gorgeous halter neck dress from Zara with satin lapels?) last week, Claudia surprised fans in a white suit.

For Musicals Week, she stepped out in a statement sequinned white suit from Nadine Merabi, featuring flared trousers. Retailing for £425, it is crafted from shimmering velvet and is covered in delicate hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread.

Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry revealed she loves black clothes

But what does she wear when she's not all glammed up to film Strictly? Speaking of Claudia's off-duty style, Sinead told us that Claudia has a go-to "uniform".

"A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look," she added.

