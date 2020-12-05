Claudia Winkleman has wowed with another gorgeous outfit on Strictly Come Dancing!

The presenter looked beautiful as always in a statement sequinned white tuxedo, featuring flared trousers, which she teamed with white heels.

MORE: Strictly's Ranvir Singh floors fans in her bodycon dress

She wore her shiny brunette hair in its signature style and stuck to her trademark smoky eye makeup.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Tess & Claudia's Strictly style moments

As usual, Claudia's heels were stacked high - and if you've ever wondered how she manages to strut across the Strictly stage so effortlessly, she has a secret!

MORE: Amanda Holden just rocked her loungewear at work in the most gorgeous way

Sinead McKeefry, who dresses Claudia each week, revealed to HELLO! that the star's heels are usually over four inches - and to make them easier to walk in, she scores the bottom of the soles with something sharp to make them less slippery.

She said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

Sinead also told us that Claudia and her co-star Tess often work together to choose their outfits and make sure they co-ordinate, also liaising with Tess' stylist James Yardley, of course.

MORE: Royal ladies rocking festive sequins! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

"Yes, James and I confer and the girls are great," Sinead said. "If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it, I'll wear something else…' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

Claudia has been wowing fans with her outfits

As for Claudia's signature off-duty style, the stylist told us that Claudia has a go-to "uniform".

"A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look," she added.