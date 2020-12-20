Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans for 'inspirational' post The Pitch Perfect star is rounding off her 'Year of Health' in style

Rebel Wilson has shared another inspirational post from her dreamy getaway to Aspen. The Pitch Perfect star, best known for playing 'Fat Amy' in the musical franchise, was seen enjoying a game of polo – and looked super stylish for the occasion.

The Australian actress, 40, showed off her dramatic weight loss in a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans and riding boots. Rebel wrapped up warm against the cold in a chunky white knit, lacing a Louis Vuitton monogrammed scarf around her neck.

The sporty star was seen gazing out into the distance, her long blonde hair tumbling down her back in curls. How incredible does she look?

Rebel Wilson wowed in skinny jeans for a game of polo

Her followers certainly thought so and were quick to react, with one penning: "You are inspiring me to begin a year of health too. It won't be easy but i think i can get strong and do it."

Another commented, "Looking incredible! I bet it's super fun!", while a third shared, "You are amazing and an inspiration".

WATCH: Rebel sparks debate with private plane getaway

Rebel has jetted off to Aspen to spend Christmas with her boyfriend Jacob Busch and three friends. Her decision not to wear a mask while travelling by private jet didn't go down well with some fans, however.

One wrote: "Sooooo i love u Rebel like truly but why are we traveling with a group and not doing mask in the of a pandemic? Again, love u!".

Rebel is in Aspen with boyfriend Jacob Busch and friends

Another commented: "Sorry, I do adore you, but you should give an example to your followers and to the planet who is currently facing a terrible virus situation.... wear a mask."

Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of her self-professed 'Year of Health' and recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get into shape.

Rebel recently reached her target weight of 75kg

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

