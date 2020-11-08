Rebel Wilson looks sensational in fitted leather leggings The Bridesmaids actress has overhauled her health in 2020

After posing up a storm in a string of swimsuits over the past few weeks, Rebel Wilson opted for a glamorous winter outfit over the weekend.

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself walking towards her mirror dressed in black fitted leather-look leggings.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, she paired them with a black and white top with a plunging zip and matching pumps – and we're sure we're not the only ones wishing Rebel had credited her outfit!

Meanwhile, another snap showed Rebel wearing similar leggings and a plain black T-shirt as she flexed her bicep for the camera. In both, she sported a glam beauty look with her long blonde hair styled into loose waves and long, dark eyelashes.

The Australian actress, 40, has been working incredibly hard during her "year of health" - during which she's shed more than 40lbs - and has almost reached her goal weight of 165lb. To help her achieve her target by the end of the year, Rebel has employed one of the toughest trainers there is, former British soldier and SAS Australia star, Ant Middleton.

She wrote: "Let's do this," on a recent photo of her standing on top of a dune buggy wearing a hot pink T-shirt and leather-look leggings – which are clearly one of her wardrobe staples.

Rebel later posted another image of herself preparing to drive off in the vehicle and a third with Ant which was captioned: "Well I survived Day 1 with @antmiddleton." If his reputation on SAS is anything to go by, then Rebel will surely be put through her paces!

The Bridesmaids star has documented her weight loss journey with her fans and shared photos of herself hiking, hitting the gym and even flipping tires, in a bid to get in shape.

Over the last few weeks, Rebel’s confidence has soared and she’s posted numerous swimsuit shots on Instagram. The star has posed in a plunging, black one-piece and even twinned with her little sister, Annachi, in matching green bathing suits. Keep the outfit inspiration coming, Rebel!

