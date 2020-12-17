Rebel Wilson shares flawless selfie following exciting announcement The Cats actress has been sharing some incredible photos on social media

Rebel Wilson often wears her blonde hair down in loose waves, but on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star wowed with a whole new look.

Taking to Instagram following the exciting news of her involvement in a scholarship programme, Rebel shared a gorgeous selfie of herself in the car, with her hair styled in a sleek bun, tied up with a silk black scrunchie.

The Cats star's latest hairstyle also drew attention to her flawless makeup. Rebel opted for a barely-there look, complete with nude eyeshadow, a rose blush, and a flick of mascara to bring out her eyes.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss

It's been an incredibly busy time for Rebel, who has been to Mexico and Austria in recent weeks, and most recently New York.

The Hollywood star has had an incredibly successful year both in her personal and professional life, and is now getting ready to enjoy Christmas.

Rebel Wilson looked stunning with a chic hairstyle and natural makeup

This week, the 40-year-old revealed that she would be doing her bit to support aspiring comedy writers by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

The scholarship is open for "female identifying comedy writers aged 18-26" and the successful candidate will win a $15,000 play writing commission, and among other things, the opportunity to meet with and receive advice from Rebel herself.

The Australian actress announced her involvement in a scholarship programme this week

As well as giving back to others, Rebel has also been making sure to look after herself, and has embarked on a year of health, with impressive results.

The talented actress has been working hard to lose weight the healthy way and recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

What's more, the Pitch Perfect star hit this target a month earlier than planned as a result of her dedication to health and fitness.

The 40-year-old has been keeping her fans updated on her health kick since the start of the year, after embarking on what she described as "a year of health".

Rebel has embarked on a year of health - and looks and feels fantastic

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

