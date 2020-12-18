Rebel Wilson poses in leather leggings for private plane snaps - but sparks major reaction Fans were divided over Rebel's travel attire

Rebel Wilson has jetted off to the mountains for a winter break with her close friends, sharing a series of snaps on Thursday as she prepared to board a private jet. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her weight loss in a pair of wet-look leggings as she posed with her boyfriend Jacob Busch, three friends and a dog – but left fans divided over her travel attire.

The 40-year-old actress looked incredible for her flight, teaming her fitted trousers with a pair of suede moccasins and a simple black top. The flattering garment boasted sheer panelling at the top, highlighting her slimmed-down physique.

Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of her self-professed 'Year of Health' and recently hit her target goal of 75kg – with fans commenting in their hundreds about how good she looks.

One wrote: "Love your leather pants! Where did you buy them?", while countless others left fire emojis on her posts.

Plenty more fans were unhappy with Rebel's decision to go mask free, however. One wrote: "Sooooo i love u Rebel like truly but why are we traveling with a group and not doing mask in the of a pandemic? Again, love u!".

Another commented: "Sorry, I do adore you, but you should give an example to your followers and to the planet who is currently facing a terrible virus situation.... wear a mask."

Rebel divided opinion with her private plane attire

Others were quick to defend Rebel, insisting she has been spending time with her close friends throughout the pandemic. "She is with known associates. Not in a huge crowd of people", one pointed out.

Sharing more pictures from inside the luxurious private jet, Rebel and her loved ones were seen going mask free for the flight. However, as soon as they touched down in their snowy destination, the group donned simple black face masks to stay safe.

Rebel has embarked on a 'Year of Health'

Meanwhile, during a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel recently said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

