Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concern from fans The actress has completely overhauled her health this year

Rebel Wilson has showcased some amazing outfits since she embarked on her year of health, but her latest workout gear left fans divided.

The Australian actress, 40, looked fresh-faced and positively glowing in the snapshot shared on Instagram on Thursday however, her followers weren't sure about what she was wearing.

Rebel was hiking in wet-look leggings, a matching top and a Canadian Goose overcoat, but Rebel faced some backlash from some fans who were convinced her jacket was made with real fur!

MORE: Rebel Wilson's boyfriend has best reaction to her latest swimsuit photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss in revealing interview

"No one is gonna commenting [sic] on the fur?" wrote one follower while another commented: "That's what I thought exactly," and added: "Not to mention what the filling of that jacket is made of."

Many fans were quick to jump to Rebel’s defense suggesting, "it could be faux fur," and "I just assumed it was fake".

But others also pointed out that Canadian Goose - whose logo could be seen on Rebel's jacket - are known for using real fur.

However, as of April 2020 the long-standing company announced it will no longer buy new fur for its products.

MORE: Rebel Wilson receives beautiful gift from boyfriend as they spend time apart

SEE: Rebel Wilson and lookalike sister wow in plunging green swimsuits

Rebel's coat caused concern for fans

Rebel didn't address the concerns which were just a few amongst a sea of people complimenting her on her incredible health transformation.

Rebel captioned the photo: "Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee…finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.

"If you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be."

MORE: Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts

READ: Rebel Wilson stuns in tiny sheer dress – and fans react

Rebel feels better than ever

Rebel posted the shot from the Viva Mayr retreat in the beautiful Austrian Alps.

The luxury wellness resort’s philosophy - according to its website - is that it: "Combines modern complementary medicine with traditional diagnostics and therapies according to F.X. Mayr.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit photo gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

MORE: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

"Once we have treated your condition, proper nutrition combined with exercise and improved mental awareness become the building blocks of your new life."

Rebel has shared her health journey with her fans and documented her 40lb weight loss along the way.

Rebel has found love with Jacob Busch

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she spoke about why she managed to stick to the plan this time.

"I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I'm like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

She said she realised she had to work out "why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"

Before concluding: "So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.