Kate Hudson shares exciting family news over Christmas – and fans react It's a full house for Kate Hudson this Christmas

Kate Hudson is going to have her hands full over Christmas. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star shared some exciting news with her fans on Saturday – she's fostering two puppies!

The 41-year-old actress shares her Los Angeles home with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, so it’s certainly going to be a full house with the two adorable new additions to their family.

Kate took to her Instagram account to share some snapshots of herself with her two new Pit Bull puppies, while wearing Christmas pyjamas and novelty sunglasses.

Kate Hudson introduced her newest family members - two adorable puppies!

The adorable pups are seen wriggling in her arms, trying to lick her face as she attempted to take a selfie.

She said: "These little babies needed a home for a while over Christmas and I just couldn’t say no. Best decision ever #firstfoster #pitbullsareangels #alwaysrescue".

The star's fans were thrilled by the news, commenting in their hundreds that Pit Bulls are one of the best breeds of dogs around.

One said, "We rescued three pits!! They are the absolute best", while a second posted, "We have two and I have never had a better dog than them. Pits rule! Sweet, big personality and great with my son! Great rescue choice."

The Pit Bull pups are bringing Kate plenty of festive joy

Others were predicting the puppies will be a permanent addition to her household. "You will never give them up! Such a misrepresented breed. They are the best Snugglers and most loyal dogs ever! Thank you for giving them positive press and publicity. Merry Christmas!", one fan shared.

Meanwhile, Kate has been under pressure to reveal whether she'll tie the knot with boyfriend Danny, who is the father of her youngest child.

Kate with her three children - Rani, Bingham and Ryder

Her mother Goldie Hawn weighed in on the speculation, telling People magazine: "Our children got married. I mean, they didn’t not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married.

"Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work."

Kate was previously married to rocker Chris Robinson, with whom she shares eldest son Ryder, and was engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, who is the father of her son Bingham.

