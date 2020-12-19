Kate Hudson floored her celebrity friends on Friday when she shared a very impressive photo of herself working up a sweat in a pair of skin-tight, bright orange leggings.

The star could be seen lifting weights in her home gym, captioning the picture: "Elevate!"

It wasn't long before the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer and Jessie Jo Stark rushed to the comment section of Kate's post to complement their friend.

Kate shared the photo on Instagram

"I feel like your buns looked extra great," Gwyneth cheekily noted. Comedian Amy gushed: "Defying the laws of gravity," while Jessie affectionately added: "Bootie."

Kate's enviable snap comes days after the famous mum stunned fans when she shared a photo of her kids in the kitchen of her LA home on Instagram, with many unable to get over her teenage son, Ryder.

Kate's hilarious Christmas tree fail racked up tens of thousands of likes

The 16-year-old and his younger brother, Bingham, nine, were helping their famous mum put the shopping away in the photo shared for a charitable reason.

Kate's followers couldn't help but be blown away by just how tall Ryder has got.

"Holy cow, Ryder outgrew you, momma! I just love your little family!" wrote one fan, while another said: "Your big son! So much like his dad in this photo."

Kate - who is 5ft 6 - was sharing the post to inform her fans that she had teamed up with Instacart to help support families who don't have money for groceries over the festive period.

Christmas is certainly in full swing in Kate's household, and as we all know, the festive season is never without its mishaps, as the A-list mum proved on Wednesday when she hilariously showed off her lop-sided tree on Instagram.

"I tried" she captioned the picture, which was liked over 200,000 times.

Who else can related to Kate's festive fail?

