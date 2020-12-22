We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon shared a series of loved-up photos with her husband Jack McManus on Monday to mark 14 years since the pair first met.

One of the snaps shows Martine wearing a gorgeous little black dress as she sat at a bar with her arms around Jack. The mini dress featured a square neckline, puff sleeves and a floaty skater skirt – and it may be one of her most daring looks to date!

The Love Actually star, 44, paired her leg-baring frock with a pair of sheer tights covered in a star pattern, as well as gold statement earrings.

In love with her LBD? While Martine didn't provide outfit credits, we've tracked down many very affordable alternatives. Topshop offers a figure-hugging frock with similar puff sleeves and Mango's velvet design would be perfect for the winter season.

The sweet tribute read: "14 years ago I met you @jackmcmanus1. The 21st of December was a game changer for sure! We instantly knew we would be in each others lives & my goodness, the last 14 years have been eventful!

"We have weathered many storms but I know you were sent to me to get me through them and vice Versa. We are now so blessed, grateful and happy and you never, ever, gave up on anything. Mostly, you never gave up on me... & I needed that more than you will ever know.

The actress looked stunning as she posed with husband Jack

"Your quiet strength and resilience astounds me. I’m so proud to call you my husband, the best dad ever (you really are) and my partner in crime. You inspire me more than you know and despite being riddled with talent, you are the most humble gent in the industry I’ve ever met!

"I’m so lucky you are the role model to the little love of our lives - Rafferty and also, that I get to call you my best friend. Love you darling xxxx I know you don’t like a big fuss - sorry/not sorry for singing your praises!"

Black mini dress, was £29.99 now £20, Topshop

Former Eastenders star Martine added several hashtags that suggested they met at The Pigalle Club, a live music venue in Piccadilly.

In one of the earliest photos in Martine's post, Jack can be seen with wild curly hair while Martine was wearing yet another pretty mini dress. This time, she paired the sparkly design with a smart black blazer, thick tights and a long necklace.

