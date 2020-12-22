Chrissy Teigen poses in prettiest pink swimsuit on family getaway

Chrissy Teigen was pretty in pink as she enjoyed a family and friends holiday getaway this week. The Cravings cookbook mogul hit Instagram to share a video of herself in a bubblegum pink one-piece swimsuit with her hair pulled up in a topknot.

In true Chrissy fashion, though, the post wasn’t about the Hunza G Maria swimsuit she was wearing (although she looked stunning in it). Instead, she dished on what was going through her mind as she looked at herself in the mirror - and why she decided to cast those concerns to the side.

Chrissy Teigen wearing Hunza G Maria swimsuit during her family vacation

“I have been standing here for 10 years trying to make my boobs go up or this go up or this go down,” she said in her Instagram Story, but then revealed she didn't care anymore.

It’s no secret that Chrissy doesn’t hold back from being transparent or championing body positivity, and those are just two of the reasons why her fans love her - and we love it too.

Chrissy Teigen enjoying holiday vacation with family and friends

After Chrissy shared those thoughts, she went on to enjoy her vacation. She shared videos of herself cracking jokes with her husband John Legend, and playfully wishing everyone a “Happy Conjunction Junction,” with her BFF, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins, by her side.

As for Chrissy’s swimsuit, she’s not the only celeb who has a thing for Hunza G’s swimwear. The British brand has a huge star-studded following, with Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, Kate Bosworth, Hilary Duff and more all getting spotted in the brand’s stretchy, crinkly suits.

Hunza G Maria Swimsuit in bubblegum pink, $175, Forward by Elyse Walker