We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon is our ultimate girl crush – and her winter wardrobe is nothing short of sensational. The Love Actually star delighted fans on Monday when she shared a sweet Boomerang video of herself enjoying a winter walk with son Rafferty Jack.

DISCOVER: Martine McCutcheon reveals romantic anniversary getaway

Not only were her Instagram followers obsessed with the sweet family moment, but they couldn't wait to get their hands on Martine's coat.

The actress, 44, wrapped up warm in a faux fur number and black beanie hat for her park outing with her five-year-old son.

Everyone wants Martine McCutcheon's coat... and it's a Topshop bargain

She wrote: "Getting out for some fresh air and some fun with my bubba boy! It’s so good for your mind and your mojo! Wrap up of you are out today... it’s bloody cold out there!! #walking #playtime #fun #familia".

READ MORE: Martine McCutcheon's clever jeans hack will change the way you shop

It wasn't long before Martine was inundated with messages about her super chic get-up. "Love your coat - is it a Rino & Pell?" one fan asked. Another wrote: "Gorgeous family! Where is your coat from pls? And no gloves!?!" while a third commented: "Love the faux fur Martine".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The amazing way Martine landed her Love Actually role

Luckily for Martine's fans, the star's gorgeous coat is an affordable Topshop number – and it's in the sale.

The £60.79 style comes in five different colourways including versatile black and bold leopard print… and Martine's charcoal number is still available in all sizes.

Velvet Faux Fur Jacket, £60.79, Topshop

Earlier this month, Martine shared a series of loved-up photos with her husband Jack McManus to mark 14 years since the pair first met. Sporting a chic velvet dress, Martine looked gorgeous in the date night snaps.

Her sweet tribute read: "14 years ago I met you @jackmcmanus1. The 21st of December was a game changer for sure! We instantly knew we would be in each others lives & my goodness, the last 14 years have been eventful!

Martine recently paid tribute to husband Jack McManus

"We have weathered many storms but I know you were sent to me to get me through them and vice Versa. We are now so blessed, grateful and happy and you never, ever, gave up on anything. Mostly, you never gave up on me... & I needed that more than you will ever know."

MORE MARTINE: The unbelievable story of how Martine McCutcheon landed Love Actually role

In love with her LBD? While Martine didn't provide outfit credits, we've tracked down affordable alternatives including Mango's velvet design, which would be perfect for the festive period.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.