Jennifer Lopez is a vision in white at Joe Biden's inauguration

Jennifer Lopez made quite the style statement for her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic may have limited the number of attendees allowed to witness the historic moment, which will see Joe Biden become President of the United States alongside the first female Vice President Kamala Harris, but that didn't stop JLo from pulling out all the stops.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker opted for an all-white outfit that consisted of wide-leg trousers, a maxi jacket and a matching hat. For the finishing touches, Jennifer added a pearl bracelet, sparkly earrings and a white clutch.

Her caramel-coloured locks were styled into long curls while she kept her beauty look glamorous with dark eyes, which were visible above her white mask as she made her way to the event.

JLo was one of the many stars who performed at the inauguration, alongside the likes of Lady Gaga and John Legend.

The star turned heads in an all-white outfit

For her rehearsal alone, Jennifer was pictured wearing a stunning houndstooth ensemble from Chanel. The 51-year-old Hustlers actress stepped out in a white shirt tucked into monochrome wide-leg trousers and a matching jacket from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2019 runway show.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail which showed off her flawless skin, which was recently criticised by fans. The mum-of-two had shared a video showing herself trying out one of the products from her range, JLo Beauty.

Jennifer even matched her face mask to her white outfit

She captioned the clip: "It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!! Spoiler alert ... we decided not to charge $10,000 for them. @JLoBeauty now available on @amazon! #JLOBEAUTY."

Some of her followers, however, suggested that the reason for the actress and singer's flawless complexion was botox.

JLo looked beautiful in Chanel for the rehearsal

In response, Jennifer said: "LOL. That's just my face! For the 500 millionth time I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin.

"Get you some JLo Beauty and feel comfortable in your own skin!! And here is another JLo Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others, don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love."

