Jennifer Lopez stuns in tiny leather shorts for glam photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez swapped her bikinis for cosy winter jumpers as she posed up a storm in a new Christmas photoshoot.

Modelling items from Coach, the Hustlers actress looked ultra-glam in behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her new festive campaign.

JLo wore a chunky knit jumper in a deep blue colour covered with the New York skyline, but she teamed it with surprising bottoms. Instead of covering up for the cooler weather, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker brought a summer staple into autumn, baring her legs with a pair of brown leather shorts.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Films Inside Kitchen At Stunning Family Home

Known as 'Penny', the high-waisted belted shorts are made from lambskin and have a price tag of £495. She finished off her look with cream heeled boots lined with a soft sheepskin material, and a brown and cream cross-body bag.

JLo looked so glamorous in her festive outfit!

Jennifer's hair was styled in a high bun in one snap, but she later let it loose around her shoulders, showing off her long waves. Stunning!

The doting mum-of-two was joined by her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and her mum Guadalupe Rodríguez in the campaign video, which she shared on her Instagram page.

Brown leather shorts, £495, Coach

"Holidays with @Coach. I find holiday on my coconuts’ faces (my mama’s too—she's the biggest holiday person I know!). Thankful to share this season and #CoachHoliday with my favorite people. #TheBeatBag #CoachFamily #CoachNY #CoachPartner," Jennifer wrote in the caption.

Fans complimented the star in the comments section, with one writing: "Always rocking those holiday outfits," while another remarked: "Your family is so beautiful."

It was only recently that JLo was giving her followers holiday outfit inspiration with her swimsuit photos. One snap showed her sunbathing on a white, sandy beach sporting sported a deep tan and hot pink, string bikini.

"Feeling golden," she captioned the snapshot. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer," she wrote. The 51-year-old continued to reminisce about the warmer weather at the end of September, posting a photo of herself taking a dip in the sea in a tropical green and red swimsuit. What a difference a few weeks make!

