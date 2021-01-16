Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is unrecognisable after makeover She was getting pampered

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, is following in her famous mum’s footsteps and taking very good care of her skin!

In an Instagram video posted by the singer's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, the 12-year-old was undergoing a makeover, with the help of some of Jennifer's products.

But the face mask left the pre-teen looking completely unrecognisable as it covered all of her features.

Emme's curly bobbed haircut was the only giveaway that it was her as she was filmed alongside Alex's daughters, who wore matching skincare masks.

The baller even got in on the action too as he shared a photo of himself wearing the product.

Multi-tasking Mask, $48, J-Lo Beauty

Jennifer's new beauty line JLO Beauty launched at the beginning of the year and all of the products contain olive oil - which she has sworn by for her skin for years.

Emme was testing out her mum's skincare line

The star admitted in an interview with Elle that her twins, Max and Emme, have been caught sneaking her beauty products in the past.

"My kids are, like, trying to put it on, and I'm like, 'Don’t touch that mask, that's too expensive to play around with.'"

When it comes to her own line though, she's happy to share the love.

"[Alex] tries everything," she told Elle. "We did the mask together on the first night, and I filmed myself and it was just life-changing. I was like, My God, I feel like I have a baby face!

Alex is a fan of Jennifer's products too

"He loves it, and now we’re always fighting for the mask since they’re not in full production. [These products] are for anybody who has skin, which is everyone."

The couple, are no doubt trying to keep their skin in tip-top condition for picture-perfect wedding photos.

They had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are hoping to be able to walk down the aisle soon.

