Jennifer Lopez forced to defend herself after fans question her appearance The Hustlers star denied the allegations

Jennifer Lopez spoke out against fan criticism in a heartfelt comment at the weekend.

The mum-of-two had shared a video showing herself trying out one of the products from her range, JLo Beauty.

She captioned the clip: "It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!! Spoiler alert ... we decidied [sic] not to charge $10,000 for them. @JLoBeauty now available on @amazon! #JLOBEAUTY."

Some of her followers, however, suggested that the reason for the actress and singer's flawless complexion was down to more than just skincare.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shows off radiant skin ahead of criticisms she's used Botox

One commented: "Because. You. Get. Botox!!!"

Another added: "The power of surgery and botox is real [laughing emoji]."

A third wrote: "But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. Just saying."

Jennifer showed off her face mask's effect on her skin

The Hustlers star denied the allegations, however, insisting that she has not tweaked her natural good looks.

In a heartfelt reply to the last comment, she responded: "LOL. That's just my face! For the 500 millionth time I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin.

"Get you some JLo Beauty and feel comfortable in your own skin!! And here is another JLo Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others, don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love."

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker then added the hashtag "#beautyfromtheinsideout."

The star looked radiant in her latest video

Some of the star's fans backed her up, with one writing in response to a suggestion that JLo had used a filter on the video: "That's not a filter."

Another simply commented: "YOUR GLOW IS EVERYTHING!"

Earlier this month, Jennifer covered Elle and she spoke to the magazine about the elements that keep her looking youthful.

She put her great skin down to "sleep, serums, supplements, and 'vivir sano'", which is Spanish for "healthy living".

