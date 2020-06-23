7 sparkly face masks to wear if you want a little something extra with your face covering When it comes to face masks, can you really ever be overdressed?

After so many days on lockdown, it’s hard to even imagine the time when we had – can you believe it?!? – social lives. And if you think it was hard to choose what to wear pre-coronavirus, we’re thrilled to say there are sparkly and glam face coverings available since we have a whole new accessory to take into consideration when it comes to evening wear: face masks.

Face coverings are definitely the most popular way to make a fashion statement these days, whether you opt for a designer look or face masks with fun slogans or designs.

And face masks embellished with sequins or in metallic fabrics that you can shop these days will make getting dressed for a socially-distanced evening out a cinch. Or, maybe you love to be just a little bit extra with your daywear too!

Either way, check out our top picks for the best fancy face masks you can shop today.

Sparkly face masks to shop

Every woman needs a little black mask

Black Sequin Face Mask, £6, Etsy

Pink sparkles? Sign us up.

Glitter face mask, £14.95, Etsy

These face masks in mixed metals will give your look a heavy dose of glam

Heroine Sport assorted face coverings 3-pack, £28.87, Shopbop

This head-turning face mask comes in metallic blue or pink

The Mighty Company face covering, £20.05, Shopbop

If you don't like the texture of sequins but love the look, here's a print which comes in 10 colours and has a fun glitter illusion

Pastel Colorful Glitter Mermaid Texture Sparkly Cloth Face Mask, £12.65, Zazzle

This look is definitely disco (ball) ready

Silver shiny sparkly reversible face mask, £9.99, Etsy

No, not sequins but we love it anyway! This face mask would be great for an evening out

Lace mask, £30, Wolford

