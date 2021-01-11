Strictly's Janette Manrara just stunned us with this sizzling outfit snap Insert flames emoji here...

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has been sharing some stunning outfit snaps lately, and throwbacks or not, they're ultra gorgeous!

On Monday Morning, the dancer posted a professional shot of herself looking beautiful in black and white, adding a motivational caption.

"Monday. Motivated, determined, and ready to slay the day! #Monslay," she simply wrote, prompting plenty of followers to comment on the gorgeous photo.

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette share exciting news with fans

"Seriously Janette. Could you look any closer to perfect if you even tried?!" one fan wrote, while another added: "You look amazing in this photo!"

Janette is clearly missing styling herself for special events, since she also shared a glamorous throwback shot of herself and husband Aljaz Skorjanec on Sunday.

Janette shared the gorgeous shot on Instagram

Wearing a plunging metallic gown, the image dates back to Julien Macdonald's charity fashion show in aid of the Royal Osteoporosis Society - and we're not surprised Janette loves reminiscing about her look by the glitzy designer, who was her partner on Strictly back in 2013.

"Missing the days of dressing up for beautiful evenings out," she captioned the post.

Reminiscing on nights out with husband Aljaz

Janette and Aljaz revealed some exciting news recently, however, announcing that they have launched their own online dance classes.

Sharing a fun video of them both on Instagram Stories, Aljaz could be heard calling Janette over to join him and telling her: "Guess what we are doing on Tuesday? Online classes! Guess what we are doing on Friday? Online classes."

The couple have launched online dance classes

Janette revealed further details on Monday morning, telling fans: "Here it is! Make sure to sign up and join us for some lockdown dancing fun!

"We cannot wait to get moving with you, but most of all to make you all smile! Click the link in my Bio for all the sign up details! We cannot wait to dance w/ you, from our kitchen to yours!"