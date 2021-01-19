We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Motsi Mabuse caused hysteria among her fans on Tuesday thanks to her latest Instagram photo – and she looks fierce!

The Strictly judge oozed confidence in a pair of thigh-high red boots by Steve Madden and a silky playsuit, which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky, black patent belt.

Motsi finished off her look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and the greatest hair we've ever seen! The TV star was rocking an incredible afro that complimented her look to perfection.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Werbung my goal is to win, not to looking like I am winning!!! Styling @alicejuhas makeup & hair @lukas.k_hairstylist_makeup!! Shoes @stevemaddenuk."

Needless to say, Motsi's fans were blown away by her getup, with one commenting: "You look gorgeous! Hot mama."

Motsi looks amazing in her thigh-high boots

A second wrote: "Oh girl, I am here for that hair!" A third added: "Wow, stunning," followed by a series of clapping hands emojis. A fourth gushed: "Omg this look. Absolutely loving this style!"

Over the weekend, Motsi sparked another strong reaction from fans when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself enjoying some fun on the beach.

The mum-of-one looked sensational in a low-cut swimsuit, posing on her knees in the sand as her long, wavy hair fell over her shoulder.

Clearly reminiscing about how fun it was to go on holiday – which has now been put on hold for the nation amid COVID-19 – Motsi captioned the Instagram snap: "Nostalgia.....! Patience."

Motsi stunned fans with her swimsuit throwback

Her intimate photo saw many fans promptly taking to the comments section to heap praise on Motsi's photo.

"Wow! What a beauty," wrote one. A second said: "Beautiful, that smile is soooooo infectious." A third added: "Very nice photo." Another gushed: "Love your smile!"

