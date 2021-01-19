Janette Manrara debuts new look – and Strictly fans are obsessed Did Janette borrow husband Aljaz Skorjanec's suit?

Janette Manrara has sparked quite the fan reaction with her latest lockdown posts – and Monday's look might just be her best yet. The Strictly Come Dancing favourite swapped her minidresses and lingerie for a radically different look, which proved hugely popular with fans.

The ballroom dancer – who is married to fellow BBC pro Aljaz Skorjanec – slipped into a sharp suit complete with a bowler hat, posing for a glamorous photoshoot.

Janette, 37, looked incredible in her androgynous outfit, dressing the look down with brogues, an open collar shirt, and leaving her bow tie slung loosely around her neck.

The star's post was met with rave reviews from her Instagram followers, including Strictly 2020 co-star Clara Amfo, who was partnered with her husband Aljaz.

"Would wear this!" Clara commented. Her fans were quick to react, with one posting: "This is such a vibe, I love it!!!" and another sharing: "This outfit vibe is pure LIFE".

Janette captioned the image: "'If you like it, wear it' – Anonymous Hello Monday! I like you #Monslay #MondayMotivation #BeBold #BeYou".

The Strictly star looked incredible in a tux

The star went on to explain the reasoning behind her change of look in an Instagram Live video about how clothes can affect our mood during lockdown.

She said: "What you wear does affect your mood and how you feeling. Because we're in this lockdown and we have a tendency to wear PJs all day, or put on the clothes that you threw on the floor the night before...

"I feel like if you want to get things done, attack certain tasks, picking out your outfit in the morning, making it a part of your daily routine and getting out of those PJs is going to make you a lot more productive and motivated." Wise words!

Janette says her lockdown outfits boost her mood

Janette has certainly been putting the focus on her sense of style. Last week, the dancer posted a professional shot of herself looking beautiful in black and white, adding another motivational caption.

"Monday. Motivated, determined, and ready to slay the day! #Monslay," she simply wrote, prompting plenty of followers to comment on the gorgeous photo.

