Janette Manrara showcases dancer's figure in fiery photo as fans react The Strictly Come Dancing star posted the image to Instagram

Janette Manrara shared another stunning photo with her fans on Wednesday – and this time, she posed for the fiery image in her underwear.

The Strictly star looked like she belonged on the set of Fame as she displayed her dancer's figure in a black crop top, which zipped up at the front, and a matching set of briefs.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec delight fans with exciting news

Adding a pair of heels and some legwarmers, Janette looked incredible in the black and white snapshot, which she captioned with an inspirational quote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette share exciting news with fans

She wrote: "'Dancing is more than just moving body parts; it is a pathway of expressing your deepest inner thoughts' - Normani Kordei."

Her fans were quick to compliment the artistic photo, with one writing: "Gorgeous and stunning. Love that quote." Another wrote: "I totally love this photo of you." A third added: "Wow Janette. You are stunning!"

RELATED: Strictly stars comfort Janette Manrara after she reveals her heart is 'broken'

READ: Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's home is as chic as you'd expect

Janette wowed her followers with another stunning photo

On Tuesday, Janette stunned fans after sharing a throwback photo that saw her posing in nothing but a blazer and a pair of skinny jeans.

Flashing a hint of her stomach, Janette strategically covered up her modesty with the lapels of her jacket as she opted to wear it without a bra.

Gazing down to the ground, Janette simply captioned the image: "Oldie but a goodie…" prompting plenty of followers to comment on the photo.

Janette shared this daring photo on Tuesday

"Such a gorgeous photo with a gorgeous girl in it! Stunning," said one. Another wrote: "OMG I love love love this!! Look amazing as always." A third added: "Love this photo! So pretty."

Janette has been sharing some stunning outfit snaps lately, and throwbacks or not, they're ultra-glam!

On Monday morning, the dancer posted a professional shot of herself looking beautiful in black and white, adding another motivational caption. "Monday. Motivated, determined, and ready to slay the day! #Monslay," she simply wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.