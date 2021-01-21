We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Susanna Reid has hit back after reportedly leaving viewers stunned with her "inappropriate" silk dress on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain.

The 50-year-old star was the centre of attention after she opted for a plunging green silk dress from Nobody's Child, which prompted some distracted fans to flock to Twitter to comment over the "sexy cleavage dress".

READ: Susanna Reid admits to feeling down in candid Good Morning Britain moment

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid wears beautiful red dress to mark five-year GMB anniversary

Following the coverage of the US inauguration, her co-host Piers Morgan was quick to point the social media meltdown as he read out some tweets. "Yesterday, this huge historic day… But it was nothing to do with the inauguration," he said on Thursday.

READ: Piers Morgan shares emotional tribute over the loss of beloved GMB guest

MORE: Has Susanna Reid rekindled her romance?

"It was Susanna Reid's cleavage, which appears to have made a huge, huge impact on the nation. Susanna heats up breakfast - I hadn't really noticed, because obviously I don't objectify you in the workplace so I hadn't noticed." Susanna quipped: "Women shouldn't have boobs at breakfast - they're for later on!"

Susanna caused a stir with this green number

Piers then remarked: "I'm very relieved on behalf of the nation that you've decided to put them away today because we can’t cope with that kind of heat at 6:43 in the morning." To which, Susanna replied: "You're right, I’ve completely covered up."

Despite the backlash, many viewers were quick to applaud Susanna's choice of outfit with one writing: "Susanna is a very beautiful lady x she looked lovely in her dress."

Nobody's Child dress, £42, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

Another stated: "Susanna looked absolutely lovely in her dress. Some say it was a racy outfit. Susanna is HOT for her age. Wear what suits you. It pulls the viewers in as well. Keep looking good." A third post read: "If you’ve got it, flaunt it! I thought you looked stunning, as always."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.