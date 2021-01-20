Kate Garraway will share husband Derek Draper's 'raw and emotional' fight against COVID in new book The Power of Hope will be released in April

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has announced that she has written a book detailing the tough year she has experienced after her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

The star's book is titled The Power of Hope and will be released in April, 13 months after Derek was admitted to hospital.

"While my experience of Covid is extreme and extraordinary, I'm only too aware that this virus has impacted every single one of us," Kate has said. "We're all going through this, to some degree.

"By telling the story of Derek's illness and how it has altered our family’s lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering."

She continued: "If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping daily with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can help another person feeling lost or in despair, it'll mean a lot."

The news of the release comes just weeks after the 53-year-old presenter accompanied her children to visit Derek in hospital for the first time since his admission.

Kate's book, The Power of Hope, will be released in April

Sharing details of her bittersweet family Christmas on her ITV morning show in January, she told co-host and friend Ben Shephard: "It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough."

"There was a lovely moment we did have, which was, we did over the period get to see Derek. The children did, which is the first time they've been able to do that, so that was amazing."

She continued: "Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he's very changed. So all the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was. Does that make sense? But it was still fantastic and I'm very grateful to have had that opportunity."