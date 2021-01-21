Holly Willoughby always looks so radiant thanks to her affordable skincare regime. The This Morning star is a huge fan of Garnier and considering that she's also an ambassador for the brand, it's hardly surprising that the mum-of-three swears by Garnier's skincare range.

Holly is a big fan of the Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads as well as the Micellar Cleansing Water for sensitive skin, and the presenter will no doubt be delighted to hear that both products have been included in the ASOS sale!

Holly swears by Garnier's reusable eco pads

Reduced from £8.99 to £6.25, each reusable makeup remover pad will see you through 1000 washes. An all-rounder, as well as being easy to wash and reuse, they're also eco-friendly and provide great value for money.

Garnier Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads, £6.25, ASOS

As for the Micellar Cleansing Water, you can shop a pack of three for £8.40. Formulated with grape extract, the Micellar technology attracts and lifts dirt, with the purpose of removing makeup as well as cleansing and soothing the skin.

3 Pack Garnier Micellar Water, £8.40, ASOS

Relying on Garnier's beauty range for her skincare regime, Holly also uses the brand's products to maintain her iconic blonde locks. Back in November, the presenter joined fellow Garnier ambassador Davina McCall for an at-home hair dyeing demonstration. Teaming up with the Masked Singer judge for an Instagram live, Holly revealed her signature shade – Natural Baby Blonde no. 10.01, which retails for as little as £5.79.

It's not the first time that Holly has taken to Instagram to share her haircare tips and tricks and back in April the TV star posted another at-home tutorial, which she captioned:

"Tomorrow morning on This Morning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I've managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)... I thought it's a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others... Do I really use Garnier to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?... Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time ... Always do a patch test and follow the instructions…"

