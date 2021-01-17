We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Every year, the thing we love most about Dancing on Ice is without a doubt host Holly Willoughby's incredible fashion choices. And on Sunday night, the This Morning presenter took to the ice rink alongside Phillip Schofield for the epic launch show in the most gorgeous gown.

Holly certainly didn't disappoint in the glamour stakes, emerging in a stunning pink embellished dress from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection. Featuring a plunging neckline, feathered bodice and tulle skirt, the TV star ensured all eyes were on her. To finish off her look, Holly added René Caovilla heels and stunning jewellery from Berganza.

The 39-year-old beauty styled her blonde bob in glamorous waves, courtesy of her loyal hairstylist Ciler Peksah, and opted for a pink lip that tied in with her dress.

"Well it's back... @dancingonice on @itv at 6pm... it’s incredible that the brilliant team, crew and celebs have made this happened... it’s not been easy and I feel so proud. Gosh it feels good to put a sequin on!" she captioned an Instagram post.

Holly is being styled by freelance stylist Danielle Whiteman after years of working with Angie Smith. Danielle is a former assistant of Angie's and has worked with Holly for a long time, too, so no doubt it was an easy transition.

Last week, Holly gave fans a taste of what they could expect to see from her in the new series on the fashion front. Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself modelling a white, floor-length dress with a tulle one-shoulder style, the star looked like she'd just emerged from a bridal shoot.

She wrote: "This time next week we will be getting ready for the return of @dancingonice... Just the escapism we need right now. See you next Sunday 17th January on @itv. In the meantime, here’s a throwback to October when we started this year’s promo."

Fans were floored by the look, expressing their excitement at seeing her chosen outfit for the series launch night.

One wrote: "Oh my goodness. This dress" while another added, "This dress is so beautiful. Can't wait to watch Dancing On Ice." A third concurred: "OMG. This dress is everything, I can't wait."

Holly and Phil are hosting while Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo have resumed their roles as judges.

Celebrities getting their skates on include Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, singer Denise van Outen and musician and presenter Myleene Klass.

They will also be joined by actors Jason Donavan and Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, Olympic skier Graham Bell and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

