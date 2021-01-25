Vogue Williams looks incredible in her flattering cut-out sports bra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're loving seeing our favourite stars rock their activewear as they workout at home during the UK lockdown, and Vogue Williams looked fabulous in her latest look.

The mum of two shared some videos on her Instagram Story in the cut-out sports bra from Nike, and also recently appeared for a pilates session wearing the piece.

With crossover straps around the waist, the top leaves cut-out panels at the sides, while the brand's bold logo repeats around the edging. Vogue finished her look with a pair of black leggings.

WATCH: Vogue rocks her cut-out activewear for her pilates workout

The star's choice is the Nike 'Indy Light Support Sports Bra', which is sadly no longer available to buy, but there are similar styles from the brand that you can still shop.

Nike's newest version of the bra features a mesh insert to the back, and more coverage to the bust - but the logo detailing is still very similar. It's currently available to shop for £30 on ASOS.

Nike Training Indy bra, £30, ASOS

Vogue has certainly been showing off her activewear wardrobe even more than usual, as she's been posting regular workouts with her trainers so her fans can join in online.

Earlier in January, she also wowed in a leopard print bodysuit, which was a past season piece from Stella McCartney for Adidas.

Vogue looked incredible in the cut-out crop top

Busy mum Vogue also recently revealed that she would love to have another baby with husband Spencer Matthews - if not two more!

When asked by one of her social media followers: "Will you be having any more beautiful children?" the Irish model replied: "We would love more for sure! We always said four but our house is very busy so we would have to see."

Vogue has revealed she'd love to have more children!

Vogue also revealed that she struggled during both her pregnancies, after another follower questioned: "Did you struggle with your pregnancies? You seem to have glided through them."

The Heart Radio host responded: "Wow that's Instagram for you! I had very bad sickness with T until 17 weeks. I was sick every single day with Gigi until the day I gave birth. It was really difficult but all worth it in the end."

