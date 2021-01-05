Strictly's Maisie Smith rocks £16 corset top in sweet snap with lookalike mum and sister

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith looks just like her mum and sister!

The star's mother and manager, Julia, shared a sweet picture with her two daughters on her Instagram page - with Maisie looking beautiful in a bold red corset top from PrettyLittleThing.

Plenty of fans commented on the snap, with one writing: "Just like triplets! Beautiful," and another adding: "Stunning ladies."

Later, Maisie also re-shared a sweet selfie with her mum and sister on her Instagram Story, simply writing: "We really triplets."

WATCH: Maisie wows in leather mini dress on Strictly It Takes Two

Julia's gorgeous family shot was a throwback snap, but Maisie's fitted puff-sleeve top is still available to shop at PrettyLittleThing. Costing just £16 in the sale, it features a zip-up detail and a flattering sweetheart neckline.

The EastEnders actress also wowed fans with a gorgeous new look over the Christmas break, rocking a bold lip and nude glossy skin with her lilac beret.



Maisie with her mum Julia and sister Scarlett

Alongside the picture, Maisie added a caption in French that hilariously translated to: "A bunch of French words because I'm wearing a beret."

No doubt she was thrilled to enjoy some time with her family after spending months apart from them while she appeared on Strictly alongside her partner Gorka Marquez, with whom she made it to the final.

Puff sleeve top, £16, PrettyLittleThing

Following her elimination from the popular BBC One show, Maisie thanked viewers in a sweet message that read: "Just want to say one last THANK YOU to everyone that helped us through this joyous experience.

"Cannot describe how much @bbcstrictly has impacted my life & I'm hugely grateful for the love and support I, Gorka and the rest of our wonderful team has received over these past weeks. Feeling proud to be a part of such an encouraging nation."

The star shared another snap on her Instagram Story

The 19-year-old also praised the show's 2020 winners, comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse.

"P.S CONGRATULATIONS @billbaileyofficial and @otimabuse. You two legends deserve this and more! So happy to have met you both," she wrote.

