Ruth Langsford looked incredible as she made a new appearance on QVC on Thursday evening - and we're loving her look!

The star shared some updates with fans as she got ready for the show, too, before strutting her stuff in a pair of skinny jeans as she went live to present her fashion collection to shoppers.

Ruth revealed that her go-to foundation for flawless coverage is the IT Cosmetics CC Cream in the illuminating formula - and she certainly showed off a luminous glow in the mirror in her dressing room!

WATCH: Ruth shares her foundation tips and rocks skinny jeans on QVC

She told the camera: "Hello... so I'm at QVC, just doing my makeup with my IT Cosmetics CC Cream which I absolutely love."

The next clips showed Ruth having a dance in her dressing room to her favourite songs.

Ruth looked fabulous in her jeans

Ruth also shared her latest fashion launches with her followers in another video on Instagram. "Lots of things to show you, including this, which is my new sweatshirt - you know that lovely soft sweatshirt fabric - but this time we've done a V-neck with some shaping at the side," she said.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Illumination, £30, QVC

"I've got my chunky knit cardigan in two new colours, so lots for you," she added. "Hope you can join us for fashion and fun!"

Ruth revealed some updates to her fashion collection

As usual, fans were quick to react to the post, and Ruth's latest fashion launches. "Loving the sweatshirt... have a great show," one wrote, while another added: "Lovely to see you on TV... missing you on This Morning and Loose Women."

