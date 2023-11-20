Sofia Richie just made “jeans and a tweed blazer” 2023’s coolest outfit combo

Sofia Richie has once again catapulted "jeans and a tweed blazer" into the forefront of 2023's most coveted outfit combinations, embodying the timeless style secret mastered by French women.

The allure of tweed jackets, a borrowed elegance from our European counterparts, is undeniable. Even those of us with a penchant for styles diverging from the prim-and-proper find ourselves embracing these sophisticated pieces which seamlessly enhance denim.

The versatility of a tweed jacket extends beyond its association with quintessential Chanel aesthetics. Various brands offer their interpretations, injecting a personalised flair into the French-girl staple. "Tweed blazer and jeans is, in my opinion, timeless elegance that never goes out of style for any age," explains Hello! Fashion's Style & Commerce director Tanya Philipson, "With Coco Chanel bringing us the blazer and skirt set in the 1950s, the younger generation have now added the jeans and t-shirt element to blazer to add just the right amount of chic."

Sofia's recent style statement featured the Multicolour Embroidered Glittered Tweed jacket from Look 14 of the latest Chanel Cruise 2023/24 show. Accompanied by her husband Elliot, Sofia graced the show back in May wearing a white long tweed blazer adorned with a pink feather trim.

© Instagram Sofia Richie Chanel blazer

Chanel's Cruise 2023/24 collection, masterfully curated by Virginie Viard, seamlessly blended the glamour of Los Angeles with the brand's Parisian DNA. This collection couldn’t be more fitting for Sofia, the Cali-girl turned quiet-luxury style icon.

© Instagram Sofia wore Look 14 from Chanel's latest LA-inspired Cruise Show

It paid homage to the City of Angels, capturing the essence of its diverse sartorial history. From the Great Gatsby era of the 1920s to 1980s beach-clad fitness videos, and the contemporary allure of Calabasas' It-girls, the collection traversed the decades, resonating with audiences in a unique way. “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports and roller skating, between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” explained Virginie Viard of the collection.

MORE: Sofia Richie Shares her Autumn Makeup Tutorial for "Freaked Out" Skin

READ: Sofia Richie wore a £9,600 handbag to dinner





Look 14 - Chanel Cruise 2023/24

From 1960s-inspired suits to bathrobes, casual pyjamas, and disco variations of 1930s-style shoes, the collection showcased an eclectic mix. Crêpe de chine, terrycloth, swimsuits, wrap-around tops, legwarmers, and evening dresses became part of the collective imagination, intertwining the rich history and codes of Chanel into a mesmerising dance of fashion and creativity.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge were spotted going to Chanel's Cruise Show on May 9

The collection featured rhinestone-covered mini-shorts, jumpsuits, embroidered bustiers, and tank tops, infusing colour and vitality into the runway. Viard's creative vision seamlessly balanced tributes to Hollywood glamour and the vibrant world of aerobics, creating a collection that epitomises the essence of the Californian way of life.