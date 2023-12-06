Julia Roberts' fishnet tights are the chicest accessory of 2023

Julia Roberts has had a plethora of iconic style moments both on and off screen throughout her impressive career, and right now she is relishing in her cool-girl fashion era.

From slinky Victoria Beckham dresses to Meghan Markle-approved pink suits, the Pretty Woman actress has seriously amped up her contemporary style agenda.

This winter she’s giving her most iconic style a 2023 upgrade and combining it with this season's coolest accessory, and we literally can’t get enough.

Julia is famed for donning a suit and tie like nobody else. This season she’s sticking to her androgynous tailoring agenda and swapping out trousers for shorts, a traditional tie for a bow tie.

© MEGA Julia Roberts in New York

She stepped out in New York to promote her new movie Leave The World Behind, wearing a black blazer and shortsuit with a white shirt underneath. Giving her look a relaxed feel, she opened her top buttons and slung a bow tie left undone around her neck.

The pièce de résistance to her stellar look was the fishnet tights she layered underneath her shorts.

© MEGA She wore fishnet tights - the coolest 2023 accessory

Fishnets are one of this season's major tights trends. From Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz twinning in them for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show this autumn, to Maya Jama donning them with metallic shoes at the launch of Lotus London, fashionistas have been adding interest to their looks with some haute hosiery.

The classic fishnet isn’t the only trending tights style this autumn/winter. Anne Hathaway championed the return of the sultry sheer tights and proved exactly how to elevate an all-black outfit with them in the chicest LBD and slingbacks.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham has championed lace tights for 2023

Lace tights are also a huge trend this season as proven by Victoria Beckham and pretty much every celebrity at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

For those who prefer a pop of colour, brands including Miu Miu and Dolce and Gabbana showcased tights in pastel hues and shades of red on the autumn/winter 2023 runways.

Julia finished her look off with heeled lace-up Oxford shoes and a pair of oversized Raybans. Her monochromatic look proved her penchant for modern tailoring and androgynous dressing.

She was once again bang on trend with her look and we can’t get enough.