Rita Ora's Sheer Tights And Mini Dress Combo Is A Party Season Must-have

Party season is just around the corner, and it appears Rita Ora is ready and waiting.

The Poison singer is one of our favourite celebrity sources of outfit inspiration, and, true, to form, she just delivered a major dose of festive glamour. In November, we hasten to add.

Iconic fashion behaviour, if ever we saw it.

In a stylish snap shared on Instagram with her 16.1m followers, Rita rocked a party season classic: the little black dress.

"Twas a night to sparkle [glitter emoji]," the star captioned her post, and indeed it was, although her look felt calculatedly understated, featuring only minimal traces of traditional glitz.

Rita delivered a dose of party season glamour in November

Rita opted for a lustrous fitted mini dress, proving the perennial power of the LBD. Flattering and suitably steeped in cool-girl appeal, her mini worked effortlessly alongside luxe gold hoops and a pendant around her neck.

She layered the piece over semi-sheer tights, completing her look with shiny black stilettos. Armed with a stylish weapon to beat the cold, the star wore a velvet maxi coat layered over the top, adorned with broad satin lapels.

The singer opted for a party season classic

Posing in front of a glossy grand piano with party season's must-have accessory in her hand (a cocktail, seemingly a martini to be specific – excellent choice), Rita looked the picture of understated festive elegance.

The black colour palette felt sleek and subtle, proving that sequins aren’t the only option when it comes to festive glam.