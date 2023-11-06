Victoria Beckham just revealed her favourite shoe and tights combo for winter, and it might surprise you

Victoria Beckham recently shared her favourite footwear and hosiery pairing, while unveiling her much-anticipated VB monogram tights.

In a candid video posted to TikTok, the fashion icon expressed her excitement about the launch, revealing that she had been wearing the samples for quite some time before they were finally available to the public.

According to Beckham, these tights have quickly become a staple in her wardrobe, pairing them with various outfits like mini dresses and even trousers, “I feel that it's my holiday uniform, whether I'm wearing the tights with a small dress/jacket like this, a midi-length dress and I'll just have the monogram tights poking out the bottom. It might be trousers and you just see the little foot part.”

© Instagram Victoria Beckham loves to pair her tights with open-toe sandals

Despite the less-than-ideal lighting in her dressing room, Beckham was determined to showcase the intricate monogram detail, underscoring the tights' fashionable appeal. The former Spice Girl also pointed out that they provide excellent support and help to shape the legs, making them incredibly flattering, and emphasised that the tights not only look chic but also provide a secure and comfortable fit, making them an essential addition to any winter wardrobe.

MORE: The 5 biggest tights trends for winter 2023

READ: Exclusive: Victoria Beckham on how Harper inspires her makeup, what she’s reading at the moment and her love of perfume

Beckham showcased the tights with her favourite sandals, emphasising how the combination looks effortlessly cool. “I love them with these sandals of mine. And you can see the little VB monogram,” she continued, “I love a sandal with a tight, I think it looks very cool.”

@victoriabeckham The tights that *really* hold you in and give you the most incredible leg!! They’re so versatile, comfortable and available now!! Shop now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street.. Kisses! xx VB ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

An old fashion adage has often discouraged the pairing of open toe sandals with tights due to a clash in aesthetics and functionality. Open toe sandals are designed to showcase bare feet, emphasising a light, airy feel, while tights provide coverage and structure. It's an unspoken "rule," but the contrast between the casual openness of sandals and the formality of tights can appear mismatched. However, with her fashion expertise and impeccable style, Victoria Beckham has once again managed to set a trend, offering a new hosiery rule for the holiday season and a perfect blend of comfort, style, and sophistication.

Looks like we need to dig out our open-toe sandals, immediately.