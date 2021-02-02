Celebrities pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death aged 100 The stars have been taking to social media

Following the tragic news of Captain Sir Tom Moore's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday after being hospitalised with COVID-19, many of his famous supporters have taken to social media to dedicate touching tributes to the national treasure.

Read some of them below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after contracting Covid-19

Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent star was one of the first to pay tribute to Sir Tom, penning a touching message on Instagram that read: "Goodbye to this absolute joy of a man. @captainsirtom ..A National Hero who brought us all together and shone so much light in such a dark time. .. his indomitable spirit and sense of humour taught us so much. .. and will live on thanks to the enormous legacy left behind . My love goes out to your wonderful family .."

MORE: Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100 following COVID-19 battle

MORE: Captain Tom Moore's final family photo revealed before his heartbreaking death

Piers Morgan

Sharing a photo of Sir Tom on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star wrote: "RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100. A magnificent man. A national hero. In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism. Let us all heed his mantra in our own lives: ‘Tomorrow will be a good day.’ Thank you, Tom."

Ant and Dec

The Saturday Night Takeaway hosts shared a touching tweet on Tuesday, writing: "Captain Sir Tom Moore. What a hero. You were a shining beacon of hope and an inspiration to us all when we needed it most. We thank you and salute you. Rest In Peace Sir."

Kelly Brook

Heart Radio host Kelly Brook said: "Thank you Captain Sir Tom Moore. You gave us hope and optimism during the most difficult of times. Your courage and generosity of sprit will be remembered forever. Such a heartbreaking day RIP our Hero."

Karen Hauer

Writing on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing star said: "Rest in Peace Captain Sir Tom Moore. You will always be in our hearts."

Tess Daly

Famous mum-of-two Tess shared a message on social media that read: "Thank you Captain Sir Tom for lifting the spirits and capturing the hearts of our nation. A true inspiration to us all. You will never be forgotten."

Peter Andre

The famous singer dedicated a touching Instagram post to Sir Tom, writing: "A true hero. Rest in peace Captain."

Oti Mabuse

Also sharing a photo of the 100-year-old national hero, the Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "RIP CAPTAIN SIR TOM MOORE - his efforts helped carry a lot of people through the first lockdown and was such an inspiration of doing things from the bottom of your heart because you truly care."

Zoe Ball

It Takes Two host Zoe Ball took to social media to dedicate a message to Sir Tom that read: "Captain Sir Tom Moore. Thank you for inspiring us all to do more to help our fellow humans. You are forever in our hearts. May your star shine the brightest for your loved ones. RIP magical chap."

Holly Willoughby

Sharing a photo of Captain Tom smiling, This Morning star Holly Willoughby simply captioned her post with a broken heart emoji.

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma, who shares one-year-old daughter Mia with Strictly's Gorka Marquez, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sir Tom: "Whenever you feel you can’t do anything, remember Captain Sir Tom Moore. An inspiration to the nation. A heart of gold and a true gentleman. RIP."