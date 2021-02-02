Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100 following COVID-19 battle

Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away shortly after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Tom's official Twitter page on Tuesday, with a simple photo being posted alongside the caption: "Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920 – 2021."

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the news of his hospitalisation over the weekend. Sharing a heartfelt message about her father's health to Twitter, she wrote: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to hospital. Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19."

WATCH: Captain Sir Tom Moore sadly passes away aged 100

She went on: "He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

"The medical care he has received in the last few months has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible."

Hannah finished by writing: "We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to. Hannah x."

Tributes have poured in for the fundraising hero. "Thank you to an inspiration man for all that you done for us all," one Twitter user replied, while another called him: "A bonafide hero."

Others shared teary-faced emojis and heartbroken emoticons, while another echoed: "Thank you Sir Tom, for all that you've done not only for your service during WW2 but for the incredible fundraising you did for the NHS! To the blue skies, RIP."

"So sorry to hear your news and thank you for letting us all be a part of his life, let us meet him all and watch him raise so much money for the NHS what a legend he may not be here anymore but it will be a long time till he is forgotten. Hard days ahead. Forever a hero," another posted.

The fundraising hero was knighted by the Queen last summer

Last year, Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33 million by hitting his target to walk the length of his garden 100 times in honour of his 100th birthday.

He donated the money raised to NHS Charities Together to help frontline workers dealing with the pandemic.

The Captain's birthday was marked by flypasts by the Royal Air Force and the British Army and he was appointed as honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College.

He was knighted by the Queen on 17 July 2020 during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captan Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."