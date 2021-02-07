Christina Aguilera wows in leather ahead of Super Bowl - and fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just hours before she takes to the stage for her Super Bowl performance, Christina Aguilera posed in a chic leather outfit in new photos shared to Instagram.

The What A Girl Wants singer opted for a pair of black leather wide-leg trousers, a grey top and matching boots. Adding to the leather look was a snakeskin handbag and a long blue coat – which cleverly coordinated with the car behind her.

To finish off her outfit, Christina wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail and added a pop of colour with coral nails.

It wasn't long before her followers praised her look, with one writing: "Literally who told Christina she could look this hot? This is EVERYTHING." Another added: "You are radiant, I hope you have an amazing night."

Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

Others, however, were convinced it was a sign Christina was preparing to release a new album. "New music? New video?" asked one, while a second remarked: "Please tell me this was a video shooting." A third commented: "Where's the album girl?"

Christina will join the likes of Alicia Keys, Eric Church and Miley Cyrus for The Big Concert for Small Business, Verizon’s after-party for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Christina opted for leather trousers and a blue leather jacket

No doubt Christina's two children Max, 13, and Summer, six, and her fiancé Matthew Rutler will be excited to see her take to the stage.

She has previously spoken about how rewarding and challenging bringing up children can be. "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy, because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness," she told Women's Health magazine.

"Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home," she added. "We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after a baby, right?"

"There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?'"

