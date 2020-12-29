Christina Aguilera's fans say the same thing about rare photos of son Max and daughter Summer This looks like a blissful family Christmas

We're not often treated to photos of her children, but Christina Aguilera did a 'photo dump' on Monday and in her array of Christmas pictures, were a couple of very sweet - and fast growing up - kids.

The Dirrty singer also shared some photos of herself in a festive red bikini, snuggled up with her fiance Matthew Rutler, in a pool on Christmas Day. But it was the sweet photos of her growing kids that really got fans excited.

Most couldn't believe how grown up Max, now 12, was looking in a sweet picture of him and his mum cuddled up in cosy tracksuits. "OMG the picture with Max!!!" replied one follower, with a string of heart emojis, "He's so big!" "What a cute family," added another, while a third said: "Max is so handsome."

Max looked so grown up in this sweet family snap

And it wasn't just Christina's tweenager who got all the attention. A sweet photo of daughter Summer, six, also delighted fans - pictured falling asleep on the floor amid the chaos of Christmas. "You know you've had a good day when you pass out on the floor," joked one follower. Another added: "Summer!" with a crying face emoji and a heart.

Seems Christmas got a bit much for little Summer!

Christina is a proud mum to her two children and spoke recently about how rewarding and challenging bringing up children can be. "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy, because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness," she told Women's Health magazine.

"Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home," she added. "We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right?"

"There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?'"

