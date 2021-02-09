We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Reese Witherspoon showed off some gorgeous pieces from her Southern-inspired clothing line Draper James on Monday, and we can't stop watching the Big Little Lies star's clip.

MORE: Rihanna dropped major beauty news you might have missed during the Super Bowl

In a video captioned: "My sweatshirt game just went to a whole new level," the Oscar-winner could be seen sporting four different pieces from the collection – two Breton striped sweatshirts and two floral ones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shows off new looks from fashion line – and her famous friends love it

Many of the 44-year-old's fans were quick to let her know just how much they loved the tops, as were some of Reese's famous friends.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon reveals she is a massive Bridgerton fan in hilarious throwback

Natalie Sweatshirt in Magnolia, $74, Draper James

BUY NOW

RELATED: Inside Reese Witherspoon's jaw dropping gardens at her family home

Isla Fisher left a series of love heart emojis, while Kerry Washington added: "I just realised that I need a black floral sweatshirt in my life."

Fans, too, were besotted with the tops.

"Adorable!" wrote one social media user.

"You gorgeous thing," added another, with a third writing: "*Orders immediately*."

Reese is a style icon

The famous mum's post comes days after she was seen rocking a very different look on Instagram.

Revealing her love for Netflix hit Bridgerton, the A-lister shared a still from her 2002 film The Importance of Being Earnest and poked fun at her regal attire in the caption of her post, writing: "Watches one episode of #Bridgerton."

The Legally Blonde actress has been sharing plenty of snaps of her pets, her family and herself enjoying the outdoor space at her Los Angeles home recently, and her garden is gorgeous enough to give some of Bridgerton's locations a run for their money!

Boasting beautiful benches, tree swings and quiet pathways, Reese's garden is a slice of paradise.

Reese has taken several snaps on one bench in particular that looks like the perfect outdoor nook to sit and quietly read.

Another stunning feature of her gardens are long, elegant swings swaying from tall trees that seem like a soft, refreshing way to enjoy some time outdoors.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.