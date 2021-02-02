Inside Reese Witherspoon's jaw dropping gardens at her family home The Legally Blonde star has a garden oasis complete with elegant fountains and tree swings

Reese Witherspoon has the most beautiful gardens in and around her family's home which she has been spending ample time at.

The Legally Blonde actress has been sharing snaps of her pets, her family and herself enjoying the outdoor space at her Los Angeles home, which includes beautiful benches, tree swings and quiet pathways.

The actress, who has been sharing book recommendations from her Reese's Book Club has found the perfect spot to showcase her latest reads.

Reese has taken several snaps on one bench in particular that looks like the perfect outdoor nook to sit and quietly read.

Another stunning feature of her gardens are long, elegant swings swaying from tall trees that seem like a soft, refreshing way to enjoy some time outdoors. She captioned the snap of the graceful swings: "Thankful for this California sunshine."

In this incredibe glimpse into her gardens, Reese Witherspoon displays sweeping tree swings

Over the summer, fans were treated to a glimpse of of Reese's massive garden fountains from where she was in attendance for the virtual Emmys.

"Shortest Emmys commute yet! Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires," she captioned the glamorous snap.

A yard Emmy awards? Why not. Made complete with the fountain behind Reese

Reese lives in a beautiful Los Angeles mansion with her family, and even opened the doors to her stunning home in September when she featured on an episode of the new Netflix show The Home Edit, giving fans a sneak peek inside her plush property.

Reese welcomed the show’s television hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, into her house so they could get her closet organized, showing off the stunning entrance to her home while she was at it.

The entrance sported stunning wooden floors and soft, blue-and-white wallpaper. In the background was an airy front room with crisp, white carpet and blue-and-white furniture to match the walls in the foyer.

And of course, it's not the first time that we've had a peek into the A-lister's kitchen. During lockdown, the mother-of-three gave another glimpse inside her gorgeous kitchen in an Instagram photo, which was the envy of many of her fans.

Hidden Places indeed. Reese has taken several snaps on this bench with her book club recs

The Hollywood star's cooking space was pristine, with a shiny worktop and Wolf built-in oven, while a bronze tea kettle on the stove caught the attention of some of Reese's followers, who were quick to ask where it was from.

The Legally Blonde actress responded, informing them that it was from Williams Sonoma. Other features included a ceramic salt pot and a vintage-style chest of drawers. Beautiful!

