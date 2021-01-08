Kim Kardashian can't tell the difference between Kourtney and North in these photos SUB: Kourtney Kardashain and North are indistinguishable in these photos

Kim Kardashian shared photos of daughter North and her sister Kourtney Kardashian looking like so identical - that it left the doting mother of four perplexed herself.

Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared the side by side snaps that she had dug up with North and Kourtney both wearing their hair pulled back, with white accents around their neckline, and sporting the exact same face.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star appeared to be at a loss for words, so she simply captioned the photos "Twinz". Kim has been treating fans to fabulous shots of her little ones recently, possibly in part to deflect from rumblings her marriage to Kanye West may be coming to an end.

It has been reported that Kim and Kanye West were already living separate lives prior to the heightened divorce rumors which are now circulating.

While Kim is permanently located in LA with their their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, Kayne spends the majority of his time at his Wyoming ranch.

The stunning property was purchased by the celebrity couple in 2019 for $14 million, and the family have spent time together there in the past.

Over the New Year holidays the mother of four shared more photos of her children and took to Instagram to show a snap of her son Saint, complete with a small chunk of hair missing from the top of his head.

In one photo, the famous mother even pictured the children's scissors Saint used to take to his own locks, next to the strands of her son's brown curls that were given the chop.

Saint looked cheeky as ever with a toy in his mouth, while the 40-year-old wrote: "Still looks cute tho" [sic].

Kim has been treating fans to shots of her adorable brood

Husband Kanye was nowhere to be seen in the holiday photo sets.

Although the Kardashian family were no doubt having a more quiet night than usual to see in the New Year after the surge of cases of coronavirus in the US, the family were able to get together with some of their relatives over the holiday period.

