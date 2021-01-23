Kris Jenner is identical to daughter Kourtney Kardashian in filter-free family photo They could be twins!

Kris Jenner is a proud mum-of-six and her dominant genes can be seen in each and every one of her children, but one look at this never-before-seen throwback snapshot and it's clear daughter Kourtney Kardashian is the spitting image of her mum.

The POOSH founder, 41, shared a picture from her youth - before there were filters - alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kris, 65, and the resemblance between the oldest Kardashian child and her mother is uncanny.

In the snapshot, Kris is smiling as she caters to her kids at what looks like a children’s birthday party.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shares sweetest childhood gift from mum Kris Jenner

Her raven-coloured hair is pulled back from her face and she’s wearing an 80s style jumpsuit.

Kris is incredibly close to all of her children and thrives on being a grandmother to her numerous grandkids too.

When she rang in the new year, Kris made sure to thank all her fans for their continued support of her family.

Kris could easily be mistaken for her grown-up daughter Kourtney

The star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and wrote: "I begin 2021 and this brand new fresh start with gratitude. I am truly thankful and so blessed for each and every one of you who support and follow my family!

"I wish for you all a safe, happy New Year and that your new year be filled with joy, love, health and happiness."

She accompanied her message with a quote from Dr. Suess which read: "Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason.

Kourtney's resemblance to her mum in the throwback is uncanny

"If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life let it. Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it'd be worth it."

Kris has been grateful to be able to be around her children during the coronavirus pandemic.

They all gathered at her Palms Springs estate for the holidays and have since shared numerous images of themselves in LA.

Their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was recently cancelled after 14 seasons, but they’ve got a new project in the mix, which fans are getting excited for.

