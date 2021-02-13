Victoria Beckham announces big change to her label - fans react The former Spice Girl took to Instagram

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she has made the decision to combine her label's collections.

Writing on Instagram, the designer explained that this season she is "doing things differently" and will deliver a "hybrid collection".

The famous mum explained that due to the pandemic, she and her team have adopted a "new approach" and also said that as far as her label is concerned, "working remotely is no longer new but just normal".

Fans reacted positively to the news, with many expressing their excitement.

"So exciting," wrote one. "Ah, love it," added another, with a third saying: "I cannot wait."

Elaborating further about her "new mindset", Victoria wrote in full: "This season, we're doing things a little differently, because isn't everyone? This season we have combined our pre and main collections to deliver a hybrid collection with a focused edit.

Victoria took to Instagram

"Last year, we were forced to react to circumstances, it was challenging but inspiring and I was so proud of what we achieved. This season, we were prepared, working remotely is no longer new but just 'normal'.

"We have a new approach as a business and a new mindset as a brand. Whilst I want to acknowledge the circumstances we're in, I didn't want it to dictate what we created. It is something different, something that feels right for now, captured in a space I love.

"Instead of a traditional show or presentation, I wanted to show you the collection through the eyes of myself and the team as we brought it together and to life.

"It's been a challenging process, we've worked harder than ever and there have been plenty of ups and downs – we're really looking forward to working from the same country again – but as always, there are moments of fun and joy and of course, the beautiful pieces that make doing this all worthwhile. I'm looking forward to sharing that with you."

