Victoria Beckham brings the heat in red crop top and matching leggings

Victoria Beckham combined her workout with her nine-year-old daughter Harper's dance class on Saturday, and the former Spice Girl looked incredible while she was at it.

Bringing the heat in a show-stopping red crop top and matching leggings from her collaboration with Reebok, the famous mum topped off her look with a pair of sleek letterbox red trainers and a black baseball cap.

Sharing a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a dance studio, the designer wrote: "Dance class for Harper, workout for me."

Before long, Victoria's fans had rushed to the comment section of her post to gush about her fierce look.

"Iconic," wrote one.

"Looking fabulous in red," added another, with a third saying: "You look amazing."

In a second photo, the 46-year-old zoomed in on her face, showing off her flawless complexion.

It's no wonder the star's skin looks so radiant, last week Victoria enjoyed a facial with a star-approved aesthetician Toska Husted, who travelled from North Carolina to Miami to give Mrs Beckham a luxurious facial.

The star's skin has been glowing lately

HELLO! learned that the focus of the treatment was to soothe Victoria's skin and help it adapt to her new surroundings, since she travelled from the cold UK climate to Miami's warmer, more humid weather.

The personalised treatment used a remodelling face machine to lift, tone, and sculpt, as well as a concoction of products from Biologique Recherche, Augustinus Bader and Valmont.

Toska also used techniques such as diamond microdermabrasion to exfoliate, and oxygen, microcurrent, and LED light treatments to create a smooth and even complexion.

