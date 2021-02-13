We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated Valentine's Day on Friday night, and the outfit Vogue opted for is out of this world.

Posing up a storm in a black top and an unreal pair of gold sequinned trousers by Nadine Merabi, the famous mum took Valentine's weekend dressing to a whole new level.

Before showing off her killer look for the night, the Heart Radio star explained to her followers: "We're meant to be having a nice romantic Valentine's evening tonight. So that will be nice."

She also captioned her outfit post: "Having our Valentine's date night tonight."

We love Vogue's look

While Vogue opted for the designer's £180 'Harper Gold Trouser', Miss Selfridge's 'Sequin Kickflare Trousers' are a purse-friendly alternative at £35, and pack just as big a punch.

On Saturday morning, Vogue revealed that’s she'd been sent a box full of glittery biscuits by designer Charlotte Simone, and they're almost too pretty to eat!

What's more, it wasn't the first time that Vogue tucked into some Valentine's Day goodies.

Sequin Kickflare Trousers, £35, Miss Selfridge

On Friday, the mother-of-two proudly showed off some tasty raspberry cakes that had been baked into the shape of hearts and topped with bright red icing, proving that Valentine's is a big cause for celebration in the Wiliams-Matthews household.

But it's not all sweet treats and sparkly trousers. On Saturday, the Irish model will also host an intense cardio workout on social media, telling her fans a day prior: "Tomorrow morning I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live workout with Mamawell."

She continued: "I'm really excited about it, it's going to be really high energy. You do not need equipment. So if you're not doing anything in the morning, get your Saturday started nicely and join our workout."

