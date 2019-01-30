Wait until you see Geri Halliwell's ball gown - we guarantee it will blow your mind Wow!

Geri Horner has teamed up with Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith to help her revamp her wardrobe and we have to say, she's done an incredible job. The Spice Girl shared a picture on Instagram of her latest look - an enormous red ball gown. In fact, if we didn't know better, we would think it was borrowed from a Disney film! The stunning red, Cinderella-style dress was made of layers and layers of tulle, had a dramatic, bombastic skirt and was from high end brand Monsoori. It appeared that Geri was taking part in a photo-shoot and proceeded to document the action-packed day on her social media. She later changed into huge pink frothy number and compared herself to Jodie Comer's character from Killing Eve. "Trying on clothes for a shoot today. Not sure! #killingeve @jodiemcomer"

Geri's outfits are put togther by Angie Smith

One Instagram fan even compared the stunning dress to a number Carrie Bradsahw wore in Sex and the City. "It’s just like the 'mille feuille' dress that @sarahjessicaparkerwears in Paris when the naughty Petrovsky keeps her waiting!" Another added: "Absolutely amazing dress!"

Mother-of-two Geri famously loves clothes that make her stand out from the crowd. On a night on the town in November, the 46-year-old was snapped with fellow Spice Girl Mel B and Mel C wearing a gorgeous belted white coat, a white polo neck and a pair of smart wide-leg, white trousers.

She kept her hair and makeup look paired back and many onlookers remarked that her attire was very Victoria Beckham. VB's signature look is often classic separates in bold colours and she has been pictured wearing white trousers, white suits and white coats.

In fact, at the People's Choice Awards in November, the wife of David Beckham wore a crisp white suit to collect her gong for the Fashion Icon Award.

