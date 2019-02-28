Geri Halliwell's AMAZING high street makeover is linked to Holly Willoughby Who would have thought it?

Geri Halliwell looked fabulous on Thursday morning as she headed to Radio 2 headquarters to appear on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. We can't get over her unbelievably chic getup that had a distinctively high street edge - and the quite frankly, the Spice Girl has never looked better. The mother-of-two stunned photographers in a sage green funnel neck top from Topshop that set her back a purse-friendly £19. She teamed it with a stunning belted trench coat by & Other Stories which cost £110. And we were very taken with her snakeskin, knee-high boots by Zara that are currently available online for a reasonable £79.99. The classic look was styled by Angie Smith - the lady behind Holly Willoughby's on-point TV wardrobe.

Geri looked incredible in her high street outfit - styled by Angie Smith

Angie also dressed the 44-year-old in a crisp white suit in November 2018; and lots of comparisons were made that it was an ensemble a certain Victoria Beckham would wear.

Boots, £79.99, Zara and Top, £19, Topshop

Angie Smith has quite the glowing portfolio of clients - not only does she work her magic on a variety of ITV favourites, but also Angela Scanlon, Sophie Skelton, Michelle Dockery and Davina McCall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

In an interview with Hobbs, the fashionable gal spilled the beans on her action-packed day and what motivates her. "I feel I’m so lucky to be doing my dream job. That, in itself, motivates me."

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4

When asked what advice she would give to women in the workplace, Angie remarked: "When I was younger, I wouldn’t have been confident enough to ask for a pay rise or highlight my achievements. So I’d say, make sure you let your manager know when things go really well and never be afraid to voice your own thoughts and ideas about their business. Now that I’m the boss, I really love it when people notice how something could be done in a more efficient way and point it out to me." Girl Power right there...

READ: The remarkably cheap shampoo Victoria Beckham swears by